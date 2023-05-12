Ozempic
- Music50 Cent Responds To Ozempic Allegations, Reveals How He Really Lost 43 PoundsThe G-Unit mogul revealed that his recent tour, "The Final Lap," is what kept him in shape amid fans' shocked reactions to his current figure.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearFat Joe Delivers Hilarious Ozempic Halloween CostumeFat Joe had fans laughing.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureJordyn Woods' Weight Loss Has Social Media Speculating She Used OzempicPeople have a lot to say about Jordyn's new body-ody-ody.By Hayley Hynes