Fat Joe Calls Ozempic "The Greatest Invention Ever"

Fat Joe credits Ozempic for weight loss while promoting upcoming album.

In October, Fat Joe credited his weight loss to using the popular prescription drug Ozempic. In a new interview with Big Boy TV, the Bronx rap legend candidly discussed shedding over 100 pounds and why he views Ozempic as a groundbreaking innovation in the battle against obesity. Joe revealed his weight-loss mission began after the tragic death of a close friend due to health complications tied to obesity. This loss propelled him into what he described as “super lose weight mode,” a regimen marked by intense workouts and extreme dietary restrictions. “I wasn’t even eating a cracker,” Joe admitted, jokingly calling it “crackhead mode” to underscore the intensity of his efforts.

While extolling the benefits of Ozempic, Joe also expressed frustration with people who deny using it, pointing out how quickly some individuals lose weight in notoriously stubborn areas. For him, embracing the medication is a no-brainer. “Ozempic is the greatest invention,” he declared, adding that he hopes its creators develop similar drugs to curb cravings for smoking and drinking.

One of New York Hip-Hop's legendary rap stars, Fat Joe, made his debut in 1993 and kept his name at the top of the genre since with many chart-topping hits such as "Lean Back," "Make It Rain," and "What's Luv." While he no longer carries a large image, he doesn't plan on changing his name. He explained the significant financial investment tied to his brand over the years. “We’ve spent millions, millions of dollars building the name Fat Joe,” he said. “When I walk out at the World Series, they announce, ‘Rapper Fat Joe.’ If they just said, ‘Rapper Joe,’ no one would know who that is. Even if I slim down more, I’ll always be Fat Joe because that’s the brand we built.”

Joey Crack is set to release his first solo album in 14 years on December 13. The World Changed Me will include new tracks "Paradise" and "I Got You," featuring Babyface. The album follows Joe's 2010 album, The Darkside Vol. 1. In October, Joey Crack launched his interview series on Starz, Fat Joe Talks.