Fat Joe Calls Out Latinos Who Support Donald Trump During Harris Rally

The rapper made an emotional plea.

Fat Joe took an impassioned stance on November 4. The rapper took the stage at Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Pennsylvania to address Latino voters. Fat Joe addressed the elephant in the room, which were the racially insensitive comments made about Puerto Ricans during a recent Donald Trump rally. He claimed that Trump does not care about Latinos within the United States, and urged those who are planning to vote for the former President to change their minds.

Fat Joe proudly acknowledged his Puerto Rican heritage before launching into a tirade against Trump. He questioned Latinos who planned to vote for Trump after the remarks made at his New York rally. "Where is your pride," Fat Joe asked those in attendance. "The other day at Madison Square Garden, that was no joke... It was filled with so much hate. Calling Puerto Rico an 'island of garbage?'" He also claimed that Donald Trump took steps to prevent aid from getting to the U.S. territory during his presidency.

Fat Joe Asked His Fellow Latinos To Endorse Harris

"The man went and blocked the aid for Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria," the Terror Squad rapper said. "What are we doing here? The man blocked the aid for Puerto Rico’s recovery." Fat Joe countered these actions with those taken by Kamala Harris. "Kamala went out there and dealt with the people. The other day, this was no coincidence, this was on purpose." Joe went on to call Harris his "friend," and a U.S. candidate that will serve as a great leader. He even referred to her as the "next president of the United States of America."