Fat Joe Calls Dame Dash’s Financial Situation “Very Sad”

Despite their rift earlier this year, Fat Joe says he has "no issue" with Dame Dash.

It's no secret that Dame Dash is in the midst of a difficult financial situation. His stake in Roc-A-Fella is set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder in order to pay off his various debts. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Fat Joe weighed in on the debacle, making it clear that he feels for Dash, despite any past issues between them.

"It's very sad to see what's going on with Dame Dash," Fat Joe explained. "But sometimes you so smart that you stand in the way of yourself and you block your own blessings. ... Damon Dash, you know what time it is. ... He just know the difference between me and him, let's be clear. So the way he came at me was for me to respond and I felt like this was all clickbait. It wasn't that serious, I respect him as a brilliant mind. Hear this too, Dame... I respect him as a brilliant mind, somebody who contributed to hip-hop."

Fat Joe Discusses Dame Dash On Club Shay Shay

Earlier this year, Dame Dash fired back after Fat Joe suggested that he should "make another" Jay-Z, in reference to Jay-Z's 2006 track "Lost One." At the time, he said that it was "delusional" for people to "hype themselves up to believe that they're something they're not." Despite insisting this was not a direct shot at Dash, he quickly responded.