Kamala Harris Roasts Donald Trump During BET Awards Interview With Fat Joe

Joey Crack was front and center.

Fat Joe served as the host of the 2024 BET Awards. The veteran rapper did his thing in a series of segments and presentations. The most surprising segment of the night, however, was pre-recorded. BET aired a two minute interview in which Kamala Harris talked about various policies and issues. Fat Joe and Too Short were among the people in attendance. Harris gave her two cents regarding the importance of voting, but nobody expected her to attack her opponent, Donald Trump, so bluntly.

Harris told Fat Joe and company that Trump's "Project 2025" initiative would be detrimental to middle class families. She urged voters to Google the initiative and do their own research before casting a vote for the former President. "It would do things like eliminate overtime pay," Kamala Harris noted. "It would get rid of the Department of Education, including Head Start. [It'd] do the work of trying to destroy our democracy and really work against middle-class folks." She insisted that voters do what is best for the country, instead of what she alleges is best for Trump.

Kamala Harris Claimed That Her Opponent Is 'Weak'

"You should never let anyone silence you," Kamala Harris added. "Because when you vote you have the ability to determine the future of our country." The real dig came at the end of the interview, however. As Fat Joe sat to her right, the Vice President tore down Trump's character. "This is a man who’ll posture like, 'Hey, support me because I’m tough and strong,'" she asserted. "But he’s weak." It was not what most BET Awards viewers were expecting, but it was definitely one of the show's most notable bits.