Boosie Badazz Giddy Over Fat Joe’s BET Hip Hop Awards Praise

Fat Joe hosted the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta earlier this week for the second consecutive year. At one point during the night, the New York icon was sure to give a nod to Boosie Badazz, who was also in attendance. From the looks of things, the shoutout meant a lot to Boosie, who's had quite the year. The Louisiana native went through legal troubles, public family feuds, beef with other artists, and more.

Boosie took to social media to share his enthusiastic response to the shoutout, explaining how he'd be reciprocating the love throughout the evening. “Fat Joe just gave me a shout out! Fat Joe know what I be going through," Boosie explains in a clip. "Real n***as do real things. I’m giving Fat Joe all the love tonight! Fat Joe just gave me a shout out!”

Boosie Badazz Reacts To Fat Joe's Shout Out

Elsewhere in the night, Boosie showed off his ankle monitor on the carpet, posing for photos and reminding everyone that he's "still outside." He also went live on Instagram from the crowd, getting rowdy and urging Fat Joe to "put [him] on camera." It's unclear whether or not he actually got any air time, but fans can find out when the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards broadcasts on October 10 on BET.

Fat Joe isn't the only person Boosie has shown love to as of late. He also recently gave Tasha K her flowers for keeping it real, despite her hot take on his pleas to Kamala Harris. He reached out to the Vice President in hopes to help out with gun reform, which she claims was just his attempt to get pardoned for his gun charge. "Man, this lady don't spare nobody, man," he told viewers. "It's comedy bro." What do you think of Fat Joe giving Boosie Badazz a shoutout at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards? Do you think Boosie's response was appropriate? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Fat Joe and Boosie Badazz.

