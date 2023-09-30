Boosie Badazz Praises Tasha K: “She Don’t Spare Nobody”

Recently, Boosie Badazz took to social media to share his appreciation for Tasha K. The internet personality is known for giving viewers her unfiltered takes on a variety of topics, and it appears as though Boosie is a fan. In a new clip, the rapper is seen giggling after scrolling through her page.

"It's comedy bro," he began. Boosie went on to praise her for sharing her candid thoughts, and never leaving anyone out. "Man, this lady don't spare nobody, man," he explained, "she don't give a f*ck, boy." It's clear that despite Tasha K's past criticism of Boosie, he still supports her regardless. Luckily for him, his love hasn't gone unreciprocated. The Neighborhood Talk shared his clip on their Instagram page, prompting a response from Tasha K herself.

Boosie Badazz Says Tasha K "Don't Give A F*ck"

"That’s my damn brother!!!" she commented. "Back off before I wipe ya down dammit about mines!!!😝🥂😎" Tasha K even went on to repost Boosie's clip on her own YouTube channel. Most recently, she went in on Boosie for reaching out to Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming that he'd like to meet about gun violence. "CAN YOU USE ME TO SAVE SOME OF THE YOUNGER GENERATION THATS LOST?" he wrote on Twitter. "THESE KIDS WILL LISTEN TO SOMEONE THEY LOOK UP [TO] WHO HAD SIMILAR CHILDHOODS BEFORE THEY LISTEN TO THEY OWN PARENTS!! I KNOW I CAN MAKE A CHANGE."

In a video, Tasha K claimed that Boosie only reached out because he saw that Quavo had recently met with her. She says that he likely did it because thought he might be able to get a pardon for his own recent gun charge. What do you think of Boosie Badazz praising Tasha K? Share your thoughts in the comments sections down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Boosie Badazz.

