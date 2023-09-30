Boosie Badazz And B.G. Celebrate His Release From Prison On “BG Free / My Dawg”

Two Louisiana natives, collaborators, and close friends are back as one on an all-new song. Baton Rouge's Boosie Badazz and New Orleans' B.G. have just teamed up for a track to celebrate a very special event. B.G.'s 13-year prison stay finally came to an end after being charged with accounts of witness tampering and illegal gun possession back in 2009. He was released during the beginning of September and there might not be anyone happier than Boosie.

A few days ago, Boosie teased this new song, "BG Free / My Dawg" on Instagram Live. Both went back and forth sharing their love and appreciation for one another. Boosie was always there for B.G. throughout his time behind bars. Now, B.G. got the opportunity to express how much respect he has for Boosie on this new cut.

Read More: Meek Mill Updates Fans On His Relationship With Drake

Listen To "BG Free / My Dawg" From Boosie Badazz And B.G.

HipHopDX was able to decipher some of the lyrics. Down below are the Hot Boys rapper's first bars since being freed. He shows how appreciative he is of his friend's efforts to support him. It is a really heartfelt moment in the song and it is gaining a lot of love from listeners already. This is just the start for the newly-focused B.G. He recently told 2 Chainz that at least eight projects will come out with one already coming soon.

What are your initial thoughts on Boosie Badazz and B.G.'s new song "Free BG / My Dawg?" Are you excited for B.G's return to music? How soon will it be before we get a new project from him? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lot of people f****d me up and went to sleep on me

Same ones used to come around and leach on me

I’m walking light I got police on me

But I’m still taking chances with that heat on me

Used to get my motivation from my kids and fans

Anything I ever needed I could get from my man

Read More: Maralee Nichols & Tristan Thompson’s Son Are Adorable In New Bedtime Photos

[Via]