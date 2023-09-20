B.G. Gives Boosie Badazz A Heartfelt Shoutout In New Collab Teaser

B.G. is back to work since returning home from his 13-year prison stay earlier this month. He even recently linked up with Boosie Badazz for a collab. Boosie took to Instagram Live to preview the upcoming track, which boasts some grateful bars from B.G. In the song, the New Orleans-born performer gives Boosie a shoutout for having his back while he was incarcerated, claiming that he's "blessed" to have a friend like him.

“Even when I ain’t need it I could get from my man/ I was blessed to have a friend like Boo in the can/ Every holiday he’d get my mama the bag/ What n****s y’all know is doing sh*t like that?” he rhymes. Boosie went on to post a snippet of himself jamming to the song, captioning it, "BG WENT CRAAAAZZZY‼️"

Boosie's post prompted a response from B.G., who showed more love to his fellow Louisiana native. "Waaahhhh… what’s understood don’t need to be explained," he commented. "Real n***as do real things..I love you n***a.. you kept it 1000% with me on that bid..this only the beginning … real n***as back in style.." In Boosie's caption, he also teased the song as being part of the deluxe edition of Goin Thru Some Thangs, which is slated for release on October 6. The deluxe album could arrive sooner than expected, however, with Boosie adding "F*CK THAT I [MIGHT] DROP THIS BITCH NEXT FRIDAY."

Though the actual release date of the collab remains unclear, it's safe to say that fans can't wait. Aside from Boosie, B.G.'s also been working alongside Birdman as of late, sharing a clip of the two of them in the studio earlier this week. How do you think the upcoming Boosie x B.G. collaboration is sounding so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on B.G. and Boosie Badazz.

