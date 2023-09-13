Yung Bleu Cancels The Rest Of His Tour Following Boosie Beef

Yung Bleu has announced that he's canceling the remaining dates of his Love Scars tour. After performing fewer than half of the originally scheduled 17 dates, he took to social media to say that he has unfinished business back home. The artist known for hits like "You're Mines Still" has garnered recent attention on social media due to a couple of public disputes. First, his wife aired their issues after a Philadelphia woman revealed that Bleu had flown her out, prompting Bleu to issue an apology to his spouse. Then, an ongoing feud with Boosie Badazz resurfaced regarding contract disputes. Earlier this week, fans began reporting the cancellation of upcoming show dates.

"Words can’t explain how I feel about the remainder of this tour being canceled," Bleu began in an Instagram caption. "I sincerely apologize to every fan I disappointed. When things like this happen the only person to blame is 'the artist' so I accept it. I won’t make excuses. I was honestly having so much fun wasn’t ready to go home." "A man cannot do anything if his house is not in order, he continued. "With that said, I will be back to give FREE shows to every city we missed. My team is working around the clock to make this happen. Once again I appreciate you all and I hope I didn’t lose any fans in the process." He concluded by saying, "I’ll be taking a break from social media to tap back into the best version of me! My family deserves that! See y’all soon and thank you."

Read More: Woman Flown Out By Yung Bleu Responds To Body Odor Allegations: “There’s No Receipts To That”

Yung Bleu Issues Apology To Fans In An Instagram Post

Bleu was initially set to perform in Richmond, VA, and Philadelphia, PA, on September 9 and 12, respectively. However, fans noticed earlier in the week that they were unable to access their tickets. Then, on the day the Philadelphia show was scheduled to take place, Yung Bleu finally provided an update, confirming the cancellation of the remaining tour dates.

The Alabama native explained that his top priority is restoring order to his home and family life. He further revealed his intention to distance himself from social media and focus on his mental well-being. Fans in the comments had mixed opinions. While some were understanding and encouraged him to "take care of his family," others were understandably disappointed. One fan commented, "I put my PTO in for absolutely nothing, I'm pissed Bleu get your house in order!"

Read More: Yung Bleu’s Wife Receives Public Apology: “[You’re] Such A Good Woman. Solid, Rare”