Yung Bleu’s Wife Receives Public Apology: “[You’re] Such A Good Woman. Solid, Rare”

Being the wife of a world-famous recording artist obviously can’t be easy. Things have grown more anxiety-inducing in the digital age when infidelity can be arranged with the click of a button. Yung Bleu’s wife, Tiemeria, unfortunately, learned that the hard way recently. She unfortunately found out about her man being unfaithful via a TikTok video. Another young woman named Tenom shared her story of being flown out by Bleu, however, he failed to acknowledge her in person after paying for her hair and various other beauty treatments.

After being berated by both women, the R&B artist later claimed that Tenom’s hygiene was beneath his standards, and made it clear that nothing happened between the two of them. She’s refuted his insults aimed at her, but Bleu has since been busy focusing his energy on more important matters, like beefing with Boosie Badazz and apologizing to Tiemeria. In a tweet that’s no longer available on his profile, the “You’re Mines Still” artist wrote, “I would like to publicly apologize to my wife. I will never get on the internet and bash you, no matter what you say out of hurt.”

Yung Bleu Praises His Wife After Cheating Allegations

“[You’re] such a good woman,” Bleu continued. “Solid. Rare. And I love and appreciate you. It’s a lot that this industry bring. It’s a fast life,” he markedly admitted. “Sometimes as men we fall short of what’s right! But I’ll never be [foolish] enough to lose what’s best for me! Hope this message reaches you somehow. Giving everything else to God from here. Back to the music and enjoying the love of my fans on tour! Family over everything.”

This tweet and delete isn’t the only time Yung Bleu has shown love for his wife over the past week. Amid his social media spat with Boosie Badazz, the Alabama native shut down claims that he’s never written a song about his wife. In fact, Bleu was quick to point out that he dropped one track about Tiemeria while signed to the 40-year-old, and it’s even RIAA-certified Platinum. Read more about that drama at the link below, and let us know if you think the R&B star’s apology to his wife is satisfactory in the comments.

