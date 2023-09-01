Yung Bleu Admits To Flying Woman Out, Says She Was “Loud” And Hygiene Was Bad In Deleted Tweet

Yung Bleu’s marriage took an unfortunate hit after his partner came across another woman detailing her experience being flown out by the R&B star. Tiemeria addressed the situation on her Instagram Story. She markedly called her co-parent out for embarrassing her and bringing other people into their relationship. The alleged mistress, Tenom, lashed out at both Bleu and Tiemeria in another video. Later, she quickly apologized to the artist’s baby mama upon realizing that they’re on the same side.

Since then, the Love Scars II hitmaker has shared his side of the story with the internet. However, his tweet was deleted not long after it went out. According to Bleu, he did initially show interest in Tenom and agreed to fly her out. Upon meeting the woman, though, he was disappointed to find that she wasn’t exactly what he’d been expecting. “I let [you] be a tag along [for] the day, true,” the Alabama native confirmed on Friday (September 1) afternoon.

Yung Bleu Tweets and Deletes an Interesting Message

“But [you] went back home in [an] Uber with hunger pains ‘cuz you was loud and hygiene wasn’t up to my standards,” the 29-year-old stated while addressing Tenom. “Had a lil smell that engulfed the plane. Nails dirty, shoes two sizes too big with a lil dust on ’em, so yea. [You] was a link-up that turned to a sidekick that day ‘cuz I was being respectful and ain’t wanna send you back and hurt ya feelings,” Bleu further clarified. “Ain’t get no d**k or no vibes tho. Hope [you] enjoyed ya stay tho lil mama.”

Thus far, the comments seem to be disappointed in the musician’s behaviour while showing support for his other half, who’s stated that she’s seeking a divorce lawyer. It’s been an undeniably tough few weeks for Yung Bleu in the media. Besides beginning September with some serious baby mama drama, he spent the end of August beefing with Boosie Badazz over an alleged stolen $30K. Read what the Louisana native had to say about that at the link below. Make sure to check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

