Woman Flown Out By Yung Bleu Responds To Body Odor Allegations: “There’s No Receipts To That”

Yung Bleu seems to have gotten himself into a messy situation as of late, after a woman named Tenom came forward with her account of being flown out by the married rapper. His wife saw her post, taking to her Instagram Story to call him out for embarrassing her, and claiming that she’s now on the hunt for a good divorce lawyer. Yung Bleu admitted to spending the day with the woman, but he claims that nothing happened between them, alleging that she had poor personal hygiene.

“[You] went back home in [an] Uber with hunger pains ‘cuz you was loud and hygiene wasn’t up to my standards,” he wrote in a since-deleted Tweet. “Had a lil smell that engulfed the plane. Nails dirty, shoes two sizes too big with a lil dust on ’em, so yea. [You] was a link-up that turned to a sidekick that day ‘cuz I was being respectful and ain’t wanna send you back and hurt ya feelings.”

Read More: Yung Bleu Admits To Flying Woman Out, Says She Was “Loud” And Hygiene Was Bad In Deleted Tweet

Tenom Claps Back

Tenom responded, saying he only made those claims because there’s no way to prove them wrong. “I guess that must have just been something that he had to say, because there’s no receipts to that,” she explained. “You can’t smell a receipt.” She continued, taking some of her own shots at the 29-year-old. “Bleu, shut the f*ck up. You’re ugly as sh*t, you’re corny as f*ck, and you got caught the f*ck up,” she told the rapper.

Yung Bleu later responded to her rant, elaborating on his claims. “I be quiet in my lil bubble,” he began. “[Don’t] come bothering me then when I tell the truth act like I’m clout chasing.” The rapper continued, “Her [clothes] had a smell that manifested through the whole plane. Idk if it was mildew or what.” It’s clear that Yung Bleu is upset that his marriage has taken a hit amid the drama. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Yung Bleu.

Read More: Yung Bleu’s Alleged Mistress Lashes Out At His Baby Mama In New Video Before Apologizing

[Via]