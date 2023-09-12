Boosie Badazz Gets Instagram Taken Down, He Blames Current Rival Yung Bleu

When you're as outspoken, blunt, and brash as Boosie Badazz is on social media, sometimes the higher-ups have to get involved. Moreover, he recently revealed that Instagram once again deleted his page for unknown reasons, and he has some interesting theories as to why. "RAINBOW BLEU N THE CABLE GUY GOT MY IG SHUT DOWN #ungrateful [snake emojis]," the Baton Rouge MC wrote on Twitter. For those unaware, he and Yung Bleu are in a pretty nasty beef right now due to unfulfilled contracts, owed money, and a whole slew of financial and collaborative issues between the former colleagues. Most recently, the 40-year-old even roped Bleu's brother into the mix.

In fact, that's the "cable guy" that Boosie referred to, a moniker he adopted for Yung Bleu's brother amid this feud. For example, he called him out for allegedly using Badazz's own money to fund his brother's career and support him. It seems like he's using the shotgun blast method in his beef, not the laser-focused disses that only target his opponent. It's made for a pretty viral and heated back-and-forth online, with more social media posts and callouts ramping things up.

Boosie Badazz Believes Yung Bleu Shut His IG Down

However, this might not even be the biggest fish to fry in Yung Bleu's pond right now. Another big story that emerged surrounding the Alabama MC was that he cheated on his wife, who he recently apologized to. "I would like to publicly apologize to my wife," the 29-year-old expressed in a since-deleted tweet. "I will never get on the internet and bash you, no matter what you say out of hurt. [You're] such a good woman. Solid. Rare. And I love and appreciate you.

"It's a lot that this industry bring," he continued. "It's a fast life. Sometimes as men we fall short of what's right! But I'll never be [foolish] enough to lose what's best for me! Hope this message reaches you somehow. Giving everything else to God from here. Back to the music and enjoying the love of my fans on tour! Family over everything." On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Yung Bleu and Boosie Badazz.

