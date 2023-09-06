Boosie Badazz Continues To Diss Yung Bleu, Exposes Publishing Deal

Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu have been going back and forth on social media as of late, and Boosie recently took things a step further. The 40-year-old rapper took to Instagram to hurl a few more insults at Yung Bleu, calling him "ungrateful" and accusing him of being a "thief." According to Boosie, Yung Bleu is also getting ripped off in his publishing deal.

"Icing on the cake," he says of the revelation. "He's taking your publishing too, bro. Reserv is one company. Vice and Play is his publishing company. Let me show what he's doing to all your records, Bleu. Taking all your publishing. Swipe." Boosie went on to share some screenshots, which appear to showcase how much Yung Bleu is earning from his music versus how much Empire Records and the company Vice and Play are earning. In the past, Boosie has accused the CEO of Empire of signing a deal with Yung Bleu without his knowledge, even alleging that Yung Bleu forged his signature.

Boosie Continues To Go After Yung Bleu

Amid the drama, Yung Bleu hopped on social media earlier this week to throw a few jabs at Boosie. He accused the rapper of hitting his own mother, and even proposed a boxing match claiming that he'll "beat [his] azz." Clearly, their feud is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Boosie is threatening to take legal action against the 29-year-old, and recently weighed in on his cheating allegations.

Earlier this month, Yung Bleu got into some trouble in his marriage when a woman came forward with her account of being flown out by him. His wife has since claimed to be seeking a divorce. Boosie dissed Yung Bleu amid the debacle, accusing him of failing to "claim" his wife. Yung Bleu denied this, noting that he has "platinum songs" that mention her. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu.

