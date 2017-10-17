publishing deal
- MusicBoosie Badazz Continues To Diss Yung Bleu, Exposes Publishing DealBoosie's beef with Yung Bleu continues.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicZaytoven Sells Music Catalog: Migos, Lil Wayne & MoreZay's new deal with Ultra International Music Publishing also includes the promise of new music from the prolific producer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music42 Dugg Signs Co-Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell MusicLil Baby and Yo Gotti's artist, 42 Dugg, celebrates another industry win.By Taya Coates
- MusicSaweetie's Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music Gets Extended: ReportWarner Chappell Music has reportedly confirmed its decision to extend its worldwide publishing deal with Saweetie.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicKendrick Lamar Signs New Publishing DealKendrick Lamar signed a global admin deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, which was announced this week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Criticizes Kanye West Over Label DisputeCharlamagne Tha God believes Kanye West's battle for artist ownership is far more self-serving than he's leading on. By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Calls Out Mase For Trapping Fivio Foreign In Publishing Deal50 Cent calls out Mase for being hyprocritical by expecting Diddy to give him back his publishing when Mase owns Fivio Foreign's. By Noah C
- MusicBeyoncé Signs Music Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV Under CEO Jon PlattBey is now apart of the Sony family!By Lynn S.
- MusicFrank Ocean Inks Deal With Warner Chappell Music: ReportFrank Ocean quietly making money moves. By Aron A.
- NumbersNLE Choppa Says He Made $10 Million In The Last 9 MonthsNLE Choppa is getting to the bag.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRoddy Ricch Signs Publishing Deal With Kobalt MusicRoddy is getting a bit more rich.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKanye West Legal Battle With EMI Might Put His Career On Pause: ReportKanye West sued EMI Publishing over "lopsided" contractual agreements.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Sued By EMI After Trying To Get Out Of His DealTechnicalities would point to EMI actually being correct.By Alex Zidel
- MusicElla Mai Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Sony/ATVElla Mai is making major moves.By Aron A.
- MusicJuice WRLD Pens Global Publishing Deal With BMGJuice WRLD is making another big move with his latest deal.By Aron A.
- MusicJ.I.D Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal Ahead Of "DiCaprio 2" ReleaseJ.I.D is hoping his latest deal will be his most lucrative to date.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Signs Long-Term Publishing Deal With Create Music Group6ix9ine continues to make big moves in the industry.By Aron A.
- MusicChildish Gambino Inks Publishing Deal With Kobalt MusicDonald Glover is preparing a rollout of new content by signing a major publishing deal. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Skies Signs New Deal With Sony PublishingThe up-and-coming rapper has just signed a new worldwide publishing deal.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTM88 Signs With Capitol Records, Preps New AlbumTM88 signs with Capitol and preps a new album all in one shot.By Devin Ch
- MusicKendrick Lamar Reportedly In Talks For New Publishing Deal Worth $20-40 MillionKendrick Lamar & TDE are reportedly receiving offers for a new publishing deal in the $20-40 million dollar range.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCardi B Pens Publishing Deal With Sony/ATVThe "Bodak Yellow" rapper just signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony.By Aron A.