Zaytoven is the latest artist to sell his music catalog, according to a Variety report on a newly inked deal. Moreover, Zay partnered with Ultra International Music Publishing and sold his extensive catalog of hits. While his name might not ring in your head the same as others, he made classics for Migos, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, and many more. Put some respect on the producer’s name.

ATLANTA GA – JULY 16: Zaytoven attends Hot 07.9 Birthday Bash 2022 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Furthermore, the deal reportedly consists of 560 songs written by the Atlanta producer from 2005 to 2022. These include Migos’ breakout hit “Versace,” Travis Scott’s “3500,” 21 Savage’s “Famous,” Lil Wayne’s “Problems,” and a slew of other hits. While these tracks likely add up to a lot of cash, they did not disclose the sale amount in this report.

However, this deal will also bring fans new music from Zay. UIMP CEO and co-founder Patrick Moxey shared how much he’s looking forward to working with Zaytoven in a statement.

“Zaytoven is an extraordinary talent,” he expressed. “He is the Father of trap music and has been the driving force of much of how we define that genre. Gucci Mane, Migos, Future – he’s been right there with these artists from the beginning in 2004 right up to the present day. I’m proud to announce that after working with him since 2007 we continue to be focused on future success.”

Moreover, this news comes just weeks after the 43-year-old launched his record label ZTP with music executive Big Trill. Moreover, he announced the label’s inception with a query searching for new talent to add to the roster.

“We are Blessed to announce that ‘ZTP’ The Label is official,” the producer posted via Instagram. “Me and @therealbigtrill are officially a label. We are SIGNING artist, producers, song writers, DJs, all brands. we are looking for a real team a solid team. Searching for all talent in every city, every state, every town!!!! Let’s get to work.”

Still, what do you think of Zaytoven choosing to sell his music catalog in partnership with Ultra International Music Publishing? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest money moves, big sales, and forward momentum in the rap game.

