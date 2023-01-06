The architect of trap music is back with new heat. Zaytoven slid through with his new project, Only One this morning.

Zaytoven is clearly kicking off the year on the right note. And, it could be an indication of what else he has up his sleeve in 2023. The legendary producer, who played a pivotal role in Gucci Mane’s career, unveiled his new project Only One on Friday. Though it isn’t a full-length body of work, it’s a short effort that highlights Zay’s overall artistry. His production is still top-tier. But, fans who know him for making beats will have a better understanding of his overall skillset.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Zaytoven attends AFROTECH Conference 2022 – Day One at Austin Convention Center on November 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AFROTECH)

The rapper’s new project also showcases his kids’ talents as well. The project includes features from Kamari-Carter and Xhulooo.

Years after cementing his name in Atlanta’s scene, Zaytoven is undoubtedly keeping the momentum high. 2022 was another prolific year for the legendary producer that saw the release of Streetz Got No Heart. The project boasts 10 songs in total with appearances from Bun B, Trouble, Foolio, PeeWee Longway and more.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 08: Zaytoven attends the premiere screening of “2 Finesse” at Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station Stadium 16 on December 08, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On top of that, the producer continued to produce for high-profile artists, such as long-time collaborator, Gucci Mane. Zay produced a large chunk of So Icy Boyz: The Finale, including GuWop’s “Letter To Takeoff.” He also had two production credits on Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links on the songs, “Look @ This” and “2.30.”

Check out Zaytoven’s new project below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.