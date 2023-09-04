Boosie Badazz And Yung Bleu Elevate Beef With New Shots At Each Other

Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu have been on a collaborators turned enemies arc. For weeks now they’ve been elevating a beef that gets back to one thing, money. The beef went public after Bleu reportedly kicked an artist off of his ongoing tour just for cosigning Boosie’s new album. Boosie called him out for the action and the pair have been talking back and forth to each other ever since. Recently, after Bleu posted $1 million in cash on his Instagram flexing sold-out tour dates, Boosie had something to say.

“N THIS N*GGA STILL DONT WANNA PAY ME. AT THIS POINT HE PLAYING ME LIKE IM JUST A B*TCH A*S N*GGA,” Boosie Badazz said in an Instagram post. Fans in the comments of a repost of the comment seemed to take Bleu’s side. “am i the only one whose never listened to a boosie song before,” reads the top comment on the post. But after that post, Yung Bleu struck back making numerous long posts explaining the situation. “If I tell y’all the real y’all gone think I’m lien so why waste breathe,” a tweet he made begins. Check out his full reaction below.

Boosie Badazz And Yung Bleu Back At It

In a post. Yung Bleu took shots at Boosie as a rap CEO. Not only did he claim that Boosie isn’t making real investments in his artists but that as a result of his lack of promotion, his artists don’t break through. Bleu has also claimed that other artists Boosie is involved with have reached out to him since the pair began their beef. “dnt make me post receipts I’ll have u mad at ya whole click! If u gone tell it tell it all! Shut up before I go deeper and get to posting my side!” Bleu said.

This isn’t the only beef Boosie is going through in the public eye right now. He’s also been going back and forth with his daughter and baby mother. What do you think about the newest comments from Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu? Let us know in the comment section below.

