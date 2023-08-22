Boosie Badazz Calls Out Yung Bleu For Kicking Artist Off His Tour Who Supported Him

Boosie Badazz now has another bone to pick with Yung Bleu. When artist TRell co-signed Boosie’s latest album, apparently Bleu kicked him off of his tour. “This n***a Bleu done kicked TRell off the tour ’cause he got posted on my IG for saying my album was the truth,” the Baton Rogue MC expressed in a video. “Clown! Wherever that tour go, I need y’all to send me addresses so I can send the shirts. If you in that city when that tour coming, I’m sending you 40, 50 shirts. That man ain’t got nothing to do with this. You gone kick the man off the tour. Send me y’all addresses so I can put these shirts everywhere for that tour.”

“DONK F**K UP THIS DUDE [TRell] MONEY,” Boosie shared in an Instagram post of them having a FaceTime call. “HE AINT GOT NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS S**T. ME N HIM HAD SONGS 6 YEARS AGO TOGETHER!! SEND ME YOUR ADDRESSES TO ANY OF THESE CITIES ON THE TOUR SO I CAN GET YALL THESE SHIRTS. ANYBODY SUPORTS THAT TOUR IS SMH I AINT EVEN KNOW HE WAS ON YOUR TOUR THATS THE COLD PART!! DUDE JUST SHOWING LOVE TO THE ALBUM.”

Boosie Calls Yung Bleu A “Clown”

“Yung Bleu kicked me off tour cause Boosie posted me on IG,” TRell shared in an IG post of his own. “If you know me I ALWAYS show love to boosie he the Man who gave me a shot and put me on !! Bleu knew I was cool with boosie when he asked me on tour so to kick me off tour all cause boosie posted me is CR*ZY. I don’t play sides I’m NEUTRAL I done paid travel fees etc smh !! S**t wild I don’t got NOTHING to do with they issues and if you know I’m cool with boosie why even ask me on tour S**t Goofy af.”

Meanwhile, this follows Badazz’s feud with Empire Records for not paying him for a deal he signed with Bleu. It seems like that contributed to tensions between he two artists. Now that others are getting roped into it, all we can hope for is that things don’t get any worse. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu.

