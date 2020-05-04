artist
- MusicTy Dolla Sign Enjoys "Vultures 1" Success, Reaches Massive Streaming AccoladeWhile most of the hype around this collab album surrounds his partner Kanye West, let's not forget that he's the true glue of "Vultures."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFrank Ocean Makes History As Independent Artist Thanks To Streaming NumbersEven though he hasn't dropped a full-length project in over seven years, the former Odd Future superstar is as beloved and popular as ever.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearTina Knowles States Blue Ivy Handles Her Makeup & Has Been Her Artist For YearsBeyonce's mother shared a video of her gushing over her granddaughter's skills and compared her to her other daughter, Solange.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBeyonce's "CUFF IT" Was Written For Raphael Saadiq's Group, He ClaimsThe Tony! Toni! Toné! member shared that he wrote the song for his group, but realized it was too big for Queen Bey to pass up on.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Calls Out Yung Bleu For Kicking Artist Off His Tour Who Supported HimTRell co-signed Boosie's latest album, and the Baton Rouge MC is indignant that he apparently got screwed over as a result.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Is A Tattoo Artist NowA video of Uzi tatting a classic anarchy "A" on a fan shows off their artistic side.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVLa La Anthony Advises Artists To Take Any Opportunity, Even If It Won't PayLa La believes exposure is the best way to life-long success.By Evelyn Meyer
- SportsShaq Lashes Out At Artist Who Depicted Donovan Mitchell Dunking On HimShaq wasn't a fan of this artist's work.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeMo3 Was Reportedly Stalked And Chased Prior To ShootingNew details continue to emerge surrounding Mo3's tragic passing.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Reflects On "Artist" Going PlatinumFollowing his debut mixtape "Artist" going platinum, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie took to Instagram to reflect. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLegendary Reggae Artist Toots Hibbert Passes Away At 77Toots Hibbert was a legendary artist who was a pioneer of reggae music.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFivio Foreign Confirms He's Okay Following Shooting ReportsFivio Foreign posted a video from a restaurant after Murda Beatz claimed the rapper had died.By Alexander Cole
- Gram50 Cent Reacts To Mural Artist Getting Beat Up50 Cent denies responsibility after Australian mural artist Lushsux is attacked and hospitalized.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureArtist Trolling 50 Cent Says He's Been Attacked Over His ArtworkThe artist who's been trolling 50 Cent said that he's been beat up and put in the hospital over his recent series of paintings. By Aron A.
- MusicRihanna Now 3rd Richest Musician In UK After Moving To London Last YearRihanna ranks high on the UK's annual list of its wealthiest music stars after purchasing a home in London, England, last year. By Lynn S.
- Gram50 Cent Livid Over New Mural Of Him As 6ix9ine50 Cent is not happy after Australian artist Lushsux painted a new mural of the rapper as Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Alex Zidel