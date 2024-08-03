Nicki Minaj Didn't Want To Be Included In Spotify's "The Gold Standard," The Exhibit's Artist Claims

Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 22: Nicki Minaj onstage at the 2013 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on August 22, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BMI)
Nicki Minaj's exclusion has been explained.

The artist behind Spotify's "The Gold Standard: An Art Exhibition Celebrating Women in Hip-Hop" says Nicki Minaj requested not to be included in the project. Taking to Instagram, they asked fans not to come complaining as the decision to not incorporate Minaj was not up to them. The exhibit showcased Renaissance-inspired portraits of Flo Milli, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, and numerous other female rappers.

"A month and a half earlier I was contacted by @spotify to create 11 portraits and a general composition for the exhibition « The Gold Standard »," the artist began, as caught by The Shade Room. "This was to be my first solo exhibition!! I was honored to draw portraits of Cardi B, City Girls, Doja Cat, Flo Milli, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, and Sexy Red. The exhibition was held at @theholenyc in New York and I can't wait to share a little more of this adventure with you in the days to come Thank you so much to all your support in this adventure and to everyone who helped make this dream a reality!" They concluded: "ps: don't come after me in my DMs, Nicki didn't want to be part of the show."

Flo Milli During Spotify's "The Gold Standard" Exhibit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 30: Flo Milli during Spotify Presents. The Gold Standard: An Art Exhibition Celebrating. Women in Hip-Hop at The Hole Gallery on July 30, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Spotify)

Fans online have been complaining that the exhibit didn't feature older artists such as Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, and more. One of the many voices to speak out was Summer Walker. She did so in the comments section of a post from The Shade Room. "I don’t even listen to hella Nicki cause I’m a r&b lover. But where is the Queen.. or Lil Kim at least or Missy Elliott… this mad disrespectful. This why I make my music n go home the industry weird," Walker wrote.

"The Gold Standard" Artist Speaks Out

Check out the full response from the exhibit's artist above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj and Spotify on HotNewHipHop.

