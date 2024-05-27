Nicki Minaj Fans Celebrate Her Freedom With Chants Outside Her Hotel Room Following Arrest

BYCole Blake
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Nicki Minaj waved at fans from the balcony of her hotel room.

Fans of Nicki Minaj came out in droves to support the rapper in Manchester outside of her hotel after she was arrested in Amsterdam over the weekend. Earlier in the day, she announced the cancelation of her show at the city's Co-Op Live due to the airport hold-up. Apologizing to her fans on social media, she revealed the location of where she was staying and asked them to stop by.

“I love you and I’m so sorry this happened tonight,” Minaj said in a video posted on social media. In another post on X (formerly Twitter), she added: “I’m going on the balcony so if you’re outside I’ll be able to see you & I may come downstairs. I’ll be out there for about an hour. Rlly (really) wanted to at least get to see you."

Nicki Minaj Performs On "Pink Friday 2" Tour At Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Minaj made headlines for live streaming the arrest on Instagram, showing officers accusing her of carrying drugs. “They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show,” she wrote on X afterward. “They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.” She was eventually released after a several-hour delay that caused her to cancel that night's concert.

Nicki Minaj Gets Support From Her Fans

Check out a clip of Minaj's fans coming to support her on Instagram above as caught by The Shade Room. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

