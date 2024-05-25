Nicki Minaj Reportedly Arrested In Amsterdam For Drug Possession, Blasts Police Online

On her tour travels, Nicki Minaj was reportedly arrested on Saturday (May 25) in Amsterdam for drug possession, an odd development considering the Netherlands' marijuana laws. However, it seems like authorities failed to properly inform her of her own situation, as she took to Instagram Live to document authorities searching her bags and her argument with Dutch police. The Trinidadian superstar has also updated the situation via Twitter, relaying that they made her miss her flight to Manchester and that this is all allegedly a ploy to inspire negative stories about her. Needless to say, it's all a very complex and unclear situation as of writing this article.

Nevertheless, we hope for the best for Nicki Minaj amid this stressful time, and hope that she continues her trek safely and without further interruption. After all, it seems odd that this would happen in Amsterdam, especially when many other shows on the Pink Friday 2 tour took place without a hiccup. Regardless, she's got a second North American leg coming up, which obviously prompted a very excited response from the Barbz and fans who didn't get a chance to catch the first one. Sadly, this news dampens that hype a little bit, as listeners now fear that the "FTCU" MC will face more scrutiny moving forward.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Invites Natalie Nunn On Stage Just A Few Months After Nicki Minaj Beef

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Arrested In Amsterdam After Bag Search

However, the Pink Friday 2 world tour has been wildly successful thus far, and not even this situation seems to have slowed it down one bit. As such, we can probably expect some more amazing shows moving forward, as long as Nicki Minaj is able to resolve this and law enforcement cooperates accordingly. Hopefully we get some more clarification on what exactly happened here soon, as fans are demanding answers online. Especially for die-hards in Manchester, they are watching the clock and hoping for the best outcome.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj also found herself in the headlines recently for other reasons that she would probably dismiss as purely salacious. Jaguar Wright recently claimed during an interview that Nicki was the one who leaked the alleged audio of Diddy and Meek Mill. Her past relationship with Meek continues to inform and provide context for their careers, albeit in an ugly way now. We'll see what else happens with this Amsterdam case, and how else Roman navigates her status in the rap game.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Side-Eyes AI Cover Of “Super Bass” Online