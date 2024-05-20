Nicki Minaj Accused Of Leaking Alleged Diddy & Meek Mill Audio By Jaguar Wright

Jaguar Wright is back at it with more wild Diddy claims and theories, the latest of which ropes Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill back into the mix. Moreover, folks may remember that an alleged audio clip of Meek and Sean Combs surfaced online amid the wave of abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking claims against the Bad Boy mogul. The Philly MC has been staunchly against the narrative of his involvement online, and this audio clip was never confirmed to be real or fake. However, during a recent interview with RealLyfe Productions, Wright claimed that Meek's ex, Nicki, was the one who leaked this clip and has been sitting on it for a long time.

"And f***ing Meek Mill running the f**k around, talking about expensive pain?" Jaguar Wright said about Meek Mill. "And his a**? F**k Meek! He's a f***ing fruit loop, he Diddy-fied. He's a deep-fried f***ot, period. He Diddy-fied, he Diddy-fried. He let Diddy do our bop. F**k Meek, real rap! Yeah, that [audio] was f***ing him! F***ing Nicki put that s**t out to hear. Goddamn Nicki recorded that at the freak-off, in the Calabasas. She been waiting to drop that s**t on Meek. She just wasn't going to tell nobody it was Diddy. But now that Diddy out there... why not? [The guy who's claiming he recorded it is] somebody that got paid." "I'm saying: Shawn Carter, you're a piece of s**t," she said of Jay-Z in the beginning of the interview. "Taking Pimp C wasn't bad enough?"

Beyond this Diddy, Meek Mill, and Nicki Minaj gossip, Jaguar Wright also recently spoke on her relationship with Katt Williams and... the Illuminati? "Wanna know what's interesting? Katt Williams had taught me how to be Jaguar Wright," she said during this same interview. "He taught me so much in nine months. Walking away was hard, but it was when the Illuminati first started coming after him, and I left. You know, back in that moment, Katt was still wearing Kevlar to bed... To bed."

Meanwhile, amid all of Diddy's other current controversies at the moment, we're sure this is just speculative and unconfirmed fuel to the fire. Maybe Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj will one day address this in more detail, although it seems like too wild of a story to recognize. But we wouldn't be surprised if there is some backlash here. After all, Jaguar Wright ruffles more than a few feathers, regardless of whether she's telling the truth or not.

