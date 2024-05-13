Jaguar Wright's Wildest Music Industry Gossip Stories

American singer Jaguar Wright is undoubtedly incredibly talented. However, she is now mostly known for her shocking gossip stories about the music industry than for her skill. Jaguar is so good that her musical achievements include collaborations with some of the biggest artists and music bands, including Jay-Z, The Roots, and Blackalicious. The New Jersey-born songstress has two studio albums to her name. These are Denials, Delusions and Decisions, and Divorcing Neo 2 Marry Soul, released in 2002 and 2005, respectively.

However, rather than making headlines for her musical artistry, it is Jaguar's stories about some of the industry's biggest names that people know her for. She has made allegations about Jay-Z, Common, Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Diddy, and others. One thing about Jaguar Wright's stories is that they are mind-blowing. Here are the wildest music industry tales Jaguar ever told.

3. The One About Diddy Being An Alleged Murderer

Long before singer and music producer Cassie accused music mogul Diddy of raping and physically assaulting her, Jaguar Wright had made scathing allegations against him. In 2022, Jaguar appeared in an interview with RealLyfe Productions and made several revelations about the music industry. In her disclosures about Diddy, Jaguar suggested that he could be behind the death of some Uptown Records employees. She said, "Uptown Records started with five people—Andre Harrell, Al B. Sure, Heavy D, and Puffy [Diddy]; and Kim [Porter] was the longest-working employee. She was there from the very beginning, she was Andre’s personal assistant. Kim is dead, Heavy D is dead, Andre Harrell is dead, the only two left are Puffy and Al, and Al almost died. Isn’t that interesting?"

Jaguar Wright added that the dead and surviving Uptown Records employees had one thing in common. "They were all writing tell-all books." She added, "Has Puffy ever been in a coma? Has anything happened to him? He must be the luckiest mother**ker because it seems like everybody that worked at Uptown Records from the very beginning are gone. Just him." Jaguar also alleged that Cassie left Diddy because something went wrong in their relationship. She claimed that Diddy paid Cassie $500,000 monthly before he "dropped her down."

2. The One About Common Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Her

In another interview from 2020, Jaguar opened up about how Common allegedly sexually assaulted her. Jaguar explained that she and Common ended up together after a show. She continued, "Next thing we know, we go to bed, and he says, 'C'mon J.' No, I'm tired, n*gga. I was on the stage all night, I wanna lay down." Jaguar also claimed that she kept all her clothes on that night as a precaution as she was a victim of sexual assault. She fell asleep but was shocked when she woke up in the morning. Jaguar accused Common of trying to initiate oral sex with her.

She claimed, "This n*gga tryin' to stick his d*ck in my mouth while I'm sleep. Lonnie f*ckin' Lynn. Rashid. Common. Whatever the f*ck you wanna call yourself. That's why I stopped f*ckin' with him. Because n*gga, if you gon' try to stick your d*ck in my mouth while I'm sleep, there ain't nothin' you won't do." However, Common denied the allegations during an interview with Philadelphia's Rise and Grind Morning Show. He said, "God bless Jaguar. I really don't have any negative thoughts toward her. I was for sure disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn't true."

Common said he knew people who had endured sexual assault and knew they wouldn't make false claims. He also said he understood Jaguar might be going through some things he didn't understand. Common concluded, "In all truth, I went through different emotions. I’m like, oh man, why is she saying this? This is not true. How’s this gon’ affect me?"

1. The One About The Roots Allegedly Helping R. Kelly Recruit Underage Girls

In 2020, while R. Kelly was awaiting trial for sex trafficking, Jaguar Wright claimed the famous band The Roots helped him carry out his crimes. Jaguar made the assertions in an Instagram Live video. She said, "Look at R. Kelly, The Roots was around when that n*gga was sending his driver around to go get girls from what was the middle school — They brought ’em to the studio. They brought ’em to Larry Gold’s studio and I was told to mind my f*cking business if I wanted to keep my career. A member of The Roots told me that, 'That ain't none of your business. That man makes people millionaires.'"

Jaguar further expressed regret for not speaking up about the issue back then. She said she felt horrible for keeping quiet about it, especially as she was a sexual abuse survivor. She concluded, "You know how responsible I feel for the women I let get hurt because I didn’t say nothing."

Jaguar Wright's claims, whether true or not, shook the music industry. Although many people felt she was doing so for attention, the severity of those allegations, especially in light of recent happenings, may make one want to pay attention. Right now, it is uncertain if those Jaguar accused would ever face legal action as her claims would require hard evidence and not just word of mouth to prove.