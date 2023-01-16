Authorities recently arrested Jaguar Wright following an alleged domestic dispute with her husband, during which she reportedly dumped her son’s ashes. While many made calls for the R&B singer to receive help, some already knew a certain extent of her behavior. In light of that incident, many Jaguar Wright interview clips resurfaced online, in which she makes some crazy claims.

PHILADELPHIA – DECEMBER 05: Jaguar Wright visits PIR Studios on December 5, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

“There’s been a lot of sifting through,” the 47-year-old said in an interview with RealLyfe Productions about a week ago. “I got 25, 30-year relationships, you know what I mean? With people in this industry, and I don’t know who the f**k I can trust anymore.”

Before this current debacle, Wright made headlines for some of her outstanding allegations. Moreover, one of the biggest bombs she dropped was accusations of sexual assault against her ex, Common. That was a couple of years ago, and many assume that this started a downward spiral for the singer.

“I was for sure disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true,” Common stated. “I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to just say if it’s not true. But I also understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand.

“In all truth, I went through different emotions. I’m like, oh man, why is she saying this? This is not true. How’s this gon’ affect me?”

With all this in mind, some of Wright’s recent interviews added fuel to this fire. In her interview with RealLyfe Productions, she spoke about fearing for her life while in Dallas. Apparently, the situation stemmed from a conflict with Tasha K.

“My life was being threatened, and not figuratively, Literally we were being hunted… Tasha K- I’ll say allegedly for y’all, so ain’t nobody talking about no defamations. Allegedly, the b***h was hired to target me. When I started the women’s group… three of the women in the group all worked for Tasha K. One of the women, who has positioned herself as my right-hand woman to help me build it- I mean this b***h actually came to my house.

“So Tasha K had somebody in my f***king home, amongst my family.” Moreover, Wright recounted how someone tried to break into their house and said the woman was responsible for people creeping on her.

Still, what do you think of Jaguar Wright’s interview clips and the discourse surrounding her? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH to see if Wright’s ordeals resolve.