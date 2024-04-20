Katt Williams Slept In Bulletproof Vest While The Illuminati Was “After Him,” Jaguar Wright Alleges

It's no secret that Katt Williams and his viral Club Shay Shay appearance made a splash in recent months, and the ripple effect of the interview continues to be seen up to this day. Aside from dissing several of his celebrity peers, the comedian shared countless other controversial takes. According to Jaguar Wright, she learned a lot from Williams during their brief relationship over a decade ago. In fact, she says that she wouldn't be who she is without him.

During a recent interview with RealLyfe Productions, Wright reflected on the transformative relationship, starting with how they first met. She recalls sitting at a club on her 30th birthday when the personality approached her and handed her roughly $20K in cash. "Consider it a down payment on your time," she remembers him saying.

Jaguar Wright Reflects On Her Relationship With Katt Williams

"He taught me so much in nine months," she explained. "Walking away was hard, but it was when the Illuminati first started coming after him, and I left. You know, back in that moment, Katt was still wearing Kevlar to bed... To bed." Obviously, Wright's claims are unconfirmed, but they've certainly managed to gain the attention of social media users. While some are calling cap on her Illuminati allegations, others think she could be onto something, arguing that she hasn't "told a lie yet."

Elsewhere in the world of Katt Williams, the comedian is gearing up to drop even more alleged truths in a stand-up special on Netflix. The special, Woke Foke, is scheduled to come out on May 4. What do you think of Jaguar Wright reflecting on her relationship with Katt Williams? What about her claim that the Illuminati was "after him" so he slept in a bulletproof vest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

