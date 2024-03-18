Wildest Moments On Shannon Sharpe’s Podcast "Club Shay Shay"

Club Shay Shay has been ongoing for some time. However, it’s recently been receiving renewed attention, thanks to Katt Williams's appearance at the top of the year. The famous podcast, led by Shannon Sharpe, has had a host of popular names on it. As a result, there’s been quite a few shocking reveals. While Kat Williams’s revelations have netted Sharpe some serious cash, Mo’Nique and Snoop Dogg are some the most recent names to go viral for their appearance on the show, there are several other people with equally significant moments.

”You Having An Unnatural Allegiance To Losers Is Not

Like You”

Perhaps the most viral moment from the entire Club Shay Shay guest list came from Katt Williams. While Katt expressed his feelings towards fellow comedian Faizon, Sharpe attempted to come to his defense. Cue in the now-iconic response from Williams. Almost immediately, “you having an unnatural allegiance to losers” spread like wildfire, becoming a huge meme.

Usher’s Missed Music Moments

When Usher sat for the conversation with Shannon on Club Shay Shay, he revealed a litany of shocking missed opportunities in his career. He confessed that he, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, and Diddy were slated to form a group, but it never came through. Usher said he regretted the missed chance, admitting it was a project he wished had come to fruition. As if that wasn’t enough, Usher also disclosed that he had an opportunity to star in DreamGirls. He claimed that David Geffen had approached him for a role. Moreover, he was also propositioned by both Eddie Murphy and Brandy. However, the plan still fell through, leaving us wondering what could have been.

Terry Crews Took Home $0 For Training Day

In a heartfelt interview with Shannon on Club Shay Shay, Terry Crews shared insights into his humble beginnings. Reflecting on his early struggles, Crews revealed that when he did Friday After Next with Katt Williams in 1999, he was mopping floors, while Williams was homeless and living in a trailer. He received $4,000 as his payment for starring in it. However, he disclosed that he received $0 for his role in Training Day. This was ultimately the biggest shock of the entire interview. Crews doesn’t seem to mind as much these days, as he believes it was all a stepping stone to greatness. Nonetheless, zero dollars for an Oscar-winning movie seems quite bizarre.

Mo’Nique Calls Out Tiffany Haddish

The Club Shay Shay interview with comedian-actress Mo'Nique was filled with a barrage of bombshells. For the entirety of the two-hour and fifty-five-minute interview, she went into detail with big names in and out of Hollywood whom she butted heads with and even those she simply did not admire. One of these was Tiffany Haddish. She spoke about her ongoing conflicts with Haddish, who dissed Monique’s husband in a GQ Magazine interview in 2018. She had some of the choicest words for Haddish, saying: “Tiffany, if you had a husband like mine, you may not have two DUIs. If you had a husband like mine, you may not be caught up in what looks like you could have been grooming a child.”

The Mo’Nique And Tyler Perry Saga Continues

Mo’Nique then continued to shock Club Shay Shay’s audience when she called out Tyler Perry. She alleged that the media mogul spread damaging rumors that got her blackballed in the film industry years ago. Mo’Nique has famously been at loggerheads with Perry and Oprah Winfrey for over a decade now. She went as far as claiming to have evidence of Tyler Perry admitting to it in a voice recording she reportedly showed to Shannon off-camera. Needless to say, Mo’Nique’s time on Club Shay Shay went viral immediately.

Katt Williams Goes Off On Hollywood

The January 3rd interview of Katt Williams on Club Shay Shay has now amassed over 60 million views. During his interview with Shannon Sharpe, Katt Williams called out several personalities in the acting and comedy industry. He attacked Cedric the Entertainer for allegedly stealing his joke. Williams claimed that Cedric had praised the joke backstage but then incorporated it into his own routine during the Kings of Comedy tour. He took jabs at Steve Harvey for allegedly appropriating his story of experiencing homelessness. Furthermore, he famously tagged Kevin Hart as an “industry plant.”

Katt Williams then moved on to shocking allegations against prominent figures in the entertainment industry. He revealed that Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced film producer, once made an offer to perform oral sex on him in front of his agency representatives, although he declined the proposition. Williams also claimed that Chris Tucker had ties to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, dubbing him "Epstein Island Chris Tucker." To round up, Williams brought up a familiar topic. He accused Ludacris of joining the Illuminati to secure his lucrative deal for the Fast & Furious movie franchise. These bombshell accusations demonstrated Williams' willingness to expose alleged misconduct and corruption within the entertainment world, leaving no one untouched by his claims.

