Why Mo'Nique & D.L. Hughley Are At Odds

Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast has continued in recent weeks to garner a reputation for being the premiere platform for comedians and public figures to air their grievances and double down on their public feuds. Last week, comedian and actress Mo'Nique joined the pod, delivering a few scathing takes about Oprah, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, and others. However, the biggest bombshell dropped on the appearance was Mo'Nique's opinion of Kings of Comedy comedian D.L. Hughley, escalating a dispute that dates back to 2022.

The Beef Began Over A Contract Dispute

According to Mo'Nique, D.L. Hughley has been speaking negatively about her for years, though their actual feud began during a 2022 stand-up comedy performance in Detroit, Michigan. Apparently, both Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley had listed in their contracts that they were to headline the event, and neither party would agree to go on stage before the other. While some comedians could have simply swallowed their pride and accepted the terms of the stalemate, Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley took the spat to social media, where things became far more heated and personal.

So personal, in fact, that Mo'Nique called out Hughley for not publicly naming the person who sexually assaulted his daughter, Ryan Nicole Shepard. Hughley has spoken about the assault publicly in the past and explained that he had trouble believing his daughter at first because the alleged abuser was someone he trusted and respected. After the heated exchange, both parties seemed to put the beef to rest for a time, and though they never truly reconciled, it appeared as though the feud was over.

During her Club Shay Shay appearance, Mo'Nique discussed an incident in which she appeared on D.L. Hughley's radio show (without the King of Comedy star present) and became offended at the line of questioning she received during a segment of "Would You Rather." According to Mo'Nique, she had a personal discussion with Hughley after the event in which the comedian was incredibly dismissive of her grievances. D.L. Hughley denies being dismissive of her, as he agreed to pull the entire "Would You Rather" segment, which is still not available for the public to hear to this day.

D.L. Hughley Responded In A Fiery Social Media Post

After the Club Shay Shay appearance, D.L. Hughley responded to Mo'Nique's comments via Instagram. In the explosive video, Hughley mocked the comedian's career, made fun of her weight, and exposed several alleged lies that Mo'Nique has told to the public in recent years. He also called her Netflix special "trash" and claimed that the stand-up comedy routine "got the worst reviews of any Netflix special in history."

Since then, the pair have continued to fire shots back and forth at one another through social media, with no sign of an end in sight. Mo'Nique will likely continue to drag the feud out in public as promotion for her upcoming stint on Katt Williams' Dark Matter tour, which she is poised to join later this month.

[Via]