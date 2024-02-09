Mo'Nique Joins Katt Williams' Tour Amid "Club Shay Shay" Fallout

Earlier this week, Mo'Nique's eagerly anticipated Club Shay Shay interview finally dropped, and it didn't disappoint. The performer discussed being shunned by her celebrity peers, calling out people like Oprah, Tyler Perry, Kevin Hart, and more. Even before the interview was released, social media users began to draw comparisons between Mo'Nique and Katt Williams, who just appeared on Club Shay Shay last month.

His interview went viral, as he similarly put several of his fellow comedians on blast. He dissed Kevin Hart, Rickey Smiley, Cedric The Entertainer, and more. Now, amid the fallout of Mo'Nique's interview, she's announced that she'll be hopping on Williams' Dark Matter tour. Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei and Mark Curry will also join them on the tour.

Mo'Nique On Her "Fraternal Twin Brother" Katt Williams

Mo'Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks shared the news during an Instagram Live earlier today. The couple was addressing D.L. Hughley's response to her callout on Club Shay Shay, as well as thanking the hosts of The Breakfast Club for their recent apologies. She had claimed that she was made uncomfortable during a game of "Would You Rather" on Hughley's radio show, prompting him to fire back. "Every time I see Mo’Nique these days, she’s doing some greasy a** video with her and her daddy complaining about something or working out," he said, also dubbing her a "liar." According to Mo'Nique and Hicks, however, Hughley only scrapped the interview because they had gotten their attorney involved, though they hadn't yet reached the point of sending him a cease and desist.

At some point in the Instagram Live, they snuck the announcement in. Fans note that Mo'Nique's inclusion on the tour is sure to make it all the more explosive. What do you think of Mo'Nique announcing that she's touring with Katt Williams following her Club Shay Shay interview? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

