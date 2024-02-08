Mo'Nique Addresses D.L. Hughley's "Club Shay Shay" Response, Praises Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy

Mo'Nique's eagerly anticipated Club Shay Shay appearance dropped earlier this week, and it's certainly managed to get fans talking. During the interview, the actress discussed getting blackballed in the entertainment industry, being shunned by her peers, and more. She even called out D.L. Hughley, claiming that she was made uncomfortable during a game of "Would You Rather" on his radio show, though he wasn't present at the time.

Hughley fired back shortly after, accusing her of lying. “Every time I see Mo’Nique these days, she’s doing some greasy ass video with her and her daddy complaining about something or working out," he said. "She said I was very dismissive. Mo'Nique’s a liar. When Mo’Nique did call me, I heard her complaints. I listened to her, and I pulled the segment. So, if I had been as dismissive as she alleges I was, that segment would have aired. It didn’t because I respected her wishes. She’s a liar."

Read More: Mo'Nique's Brother's Oprah Interview Resurfaces After Actress Admits She Felt Betrayed

Mo'Nique & Sidney Hicks On Instagram Live

Now, Mo'Nique has responded to Hughley once again, defending herself on Instagram Live with her husband, Sidney Hicks. According to them, the interview was scrapped because they got their attorney involved, though they say they never reached the point of sending Hughley a cease and desist. Mo'Nique also said that she never intended to go after his wife or his daughter, insisting that the jabs she's thrown have been directed at nobody but Hughley himself.

During the Instagram Live, Mo'Nique also addressed the hosts of The Breakfast Club for their recent apologies. "Right is right and wrong is wrong, and because you babies owned it, you apologized," she explained, blowing them a kiss. What do you think of Mo'Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks' response to D.L. Hughley? What about her showing love to Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious of The Breakfast Club? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Mo'Nique Claims Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry "Blackballed" Her In Hollywood

[Via]