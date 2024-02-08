Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Mo'Nique's "Breakfast Club" Bashing

Mo'Nique's recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, as is seemingly becoming typical for the podcast, was quite wild and elicited a lot of reactions. She spoke on many industry topics, interpersonal drama, past criticism, and previous ruffles with the likes of Netflix in 2018 over racial and gender bias. Moreover, this call to boycott the streaming service resulted in the actress getting a "Donkey of the Day" title from Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club. A tense interview followed that, and in 2022, she and Netflix "amicably resolved" a discrimination lawsuit and she got a comedy special shortly after.

Now, the Maryland native looked back on this exchange with Charlamagne and the radio show with Sharpe, and had some choice words. "People were having call-ins when I said, ‘This is not right,’" Mo'Nique shared with Shannon Sharpe. "I was ‘Donkey of the Day.’ Remember that? The Breakfast Nubs called me the ‘Donkey of the Day.’ That’s what they said. And they had a whole call-in about how I was the ‘Donkey of the Day.’ But you didn’t do the same thing when you found out we settled."

Furthermore, it seems like this whole exchange taught The Breakfast Club, and Charlamagne Tha God in particular, a valuable lesson. He gave some thoughts on Mo'Nique's comments during the show's latest episode, taking the moment to fix some previous wrongs in her eyes. "We gave Mo’Nique big love when the Netflix special happened," the media personality expressed on air. "And I said, ‘You know what? That’s why I need to mind my damn business when it comes to other people’s business.'"

Meanwhile, another notable claim that the 56-year-old shared on Club Shay Shay was about a previously viral episode on that show with Katt Williams. "Everything Katt Williams sat here and said, we all know it to be the truth," she stated. "However, we get so caught up in, 'Well, I ain't gonna say nothing. Can you believe he said it?' [...] It's the messenger, baby. We get so caught up in the messenger that we'll overlook the message." For more news and the latest updates on Mo'Nique and Charlamagne Tha God, log back into HNHH.

