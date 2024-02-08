Mo'Nique's Brother's Oprah Interview Resurfaces After Actress Admits She Felt Betrayed

Mo'Nique's recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay was jam-packed with revelations. She opened up about being blackballed from the entertainment industry, speaking out against Black icons, being shunned by her peers, and more. At one point in the interview, she reflected on Oprah's 2010 interview with several of her family members. The interview, which took place only days after she won a Grammy for her role in Precious, revolved around her older brother Gerald, who sexually assaulted her as a child.

According to Mo'Nique, Oprah had called her before having her brother on the show, which she felt grateful for. She recalls telling Oprah that she was okay with Gerald being interviewed, despite not wanting to be involved. She also says that she was never asked about other family members, including her parents and grandparents, appearing on the show. Mo'Nique admits that she was shocked to see them all in commercials later discussing such a traumatic experience for her.

Read More: Mo'Nique Claims Kevin Hart Ignored Her After Promising To Help Get Her Show Back

Oprah And Gerald Discuss His Crimes Against Mo'Nique

"I start seeing commercials with my mother and my father, and my other brother who used to be my manager who knew the fear that I had with the brother that was up onstage," she described. "We never talked about my mother being there. You know how you feel about your grandparents? You know the honor, and how you speak about them? Imagine you then seeing your granddaddy and your grandmamma on a show and they're talking about somebody that violated you. And that woman didn't tell you that they were going to be there."

Now, clips from the interview are also making their rounds online, showing Gerald admitting to his crimes. What do you think of Oprah's interview with Mo'Nique's brother resurfacing after the actress admitted she felt betrayed by it on Club Shay Shay? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Mo'Nique Slams Tiffany Haddish For DUIs On "Club Shay Shay" Following Shady Husband Comments

[Via]