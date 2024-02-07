Mo'Nique Slams Tiffany Haddish For DUIs On "Club Shay Shay" Following Shady Husband Comments

Mo'Nique's Club Shay Shay interview finally dropped today, and expectedly, some of her comments have already stirred the pot. She responded to Tiffany Haddish, for one, who threw a bit of shade her way in 2018. When asked about her take on Mo'Nique calling for a Netflix boycott because she was allegedly lowballed, Haddish made a questionable comment to GQ about her husband, Sidney Hicks.

"I don’t live her life," Haddish said at the time. "I don’t have that husband of hers. I’m looking at how [Netflix has] opened up so many opportunities for black females and comedy. When my people are dying, that’s when you gonna catch me protesting. I’m not gonna protest because somebody got offered not the amount of money they wanted to get offered."

Mo'Nique Brings Up Tiffany Haddish's DUIs And Child Grooming Allegations

According to Mo'Nique, however, Haddish might be better off with someone like Hicks. She brought up Haddish's DUIs and her child grooming allegations during the interview, noting how she herself hasn't dealt with anything similar. "When I saw that – it’s like Tiffany, if you had a husband like mine – you may not have two DUIs," she explained. "If you had a husband like mine – you may not be caught up in what looks like you could have been grooming a child."

"And I say all of that no judgment, but when you speak about having a husband like mine – you open up the door," Mo'Nique also added. "And I’m saying to you – if you had one like mine you may not sit in these positions you can’t explain the next day or it’s a hard way to go." What do you think of Mo'Nique's recent comments on Tiffany Haddish? Do you agree with her, or do you think she crossed the line with her response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

