Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" Interview Spoofed On "Saturday Night Live"

Saturday Night Live took aim at Katt Williams' Club Shay Shay interview in its latest episode. Ego Nwodim played Williams while Devin Walker played Shannon Sharpe. The skit was billed as the "eight-hour extended version" of the interview. “Three things are true about me. I am 5’3, I have never told a lie, and I am 6’3,” Nwodim's Williams says. Furthermore, the skit featured several jokes about Williams' comments about Kevin Hart. “Look, Hollywood made Kevin Hart. Everyone knows Kevin Hart was made in the same factory where they make Teddy Grahams. Why the hell he smell like cinnamon?” ranted Williams. Other targets of Nwodim's Williams included Barak Obama and included Williams claiming he invented fruit.

Furthermore, Williams has continued to fuel his post-interview beefs. He dropped a freestyle aimed at Ludacris while appearing on Suge Knight's Collect Call podcast. “I’m coming for your number one spot, one of us a killer and the other one is not/ One of us the realest and the other one a fraud/ You heard the interview on ‘Club Shay Shay,’ I gave ’em all a payday/ I’m still going f-cking viral so who care what the haters say/ Ludacris, you must be out your rabid a-- mind/ You made a rap song but, n-gga, you ain’t say I’m f-cking lying," Williams rapped. Furthermore, Williams implied that Ludacris had engaged in a sexual relationship with Quincy Jones.

Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion Perform On Saturday Night Live

Meanwhile, Renee Rapp brought out Megan Thee Stallion as part of her Saturday Night Live musical spot. The pair performed their collab "Not My Fault", which they recorded for the newly released Mean Girls remake. The film is not directly a remake of the 2004 film, but a blend of the original film and the wildly popular Broadway musical. Furthermore, Rapp also performed her track "Snow Angel", from her album of the same name released last year.

Rapp also performed in a sketch during the episode, which aired January 20. The main host was Jakob Elodi, who is widely expected to earn an Oscar nod for his role as Elvis Presley in Priscilla. Rachel McAdams also appeared in the episode, announcing one of Rapp's performances.

