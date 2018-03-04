saturday ngiht live
- Pop CultureKatt Williams "Club Shay Shay" Interview Spoofed On "Saturday Night Live"The long-running comedy show showed off an "extended cut" of the viral interview.By Ben Mock
- TVJohn Mulaney Brings Out Flying Jake Gyllenhaal For Absurd "SNL" Sketch"Saturday Night Live" pulled no punches in their sketch about LaGuardia Airport.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Appears Somber In First Sighting Since Ariana Grande SplitAriana Grande tattoos intact. By hnhh
- EntertainmentPete Davidson On Breaking His Sobriety: "I Just Love Smoking Weed"Pete Davidson remains open about his sobriety and drug use. By hnhh
- EntertainmentKenan Thompson Set To Star In NBC Comedy After 15 Years On "SNL"Kenen Thompson's making big moves. By hnhh
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish And Stephen Colbert Discuss "Beard Gang" EtiquetteTiffany Haddish came in clutch with the beard grooming tips and spoke to Colbert about her recent success.By hnhh
- MusicNicki Minaj Flaunts Vocal Chops During SNL RehearsalNicki Minaj is a woman of many talents. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsCharles Barkley Addresses Politically Active Athletes in "SNL" Monologue "I been saying whatever the hell I want for thirty years and I’m doing great."By Milca P.