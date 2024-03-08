Shannon Sharpe Claims Katt Williams Interview Made Him More Money Than Any Year Of His NFL Career

Shannon Sharpe has claimed that he made more money from his Katt Williams interview than any single year of his NFL career. The Club Shay Shay interview made at least $113,000 from YouTube AdSense and that's before adding in additional exposure, sponsorships, and onward revenue. The most that Sharpe made in a single season in the NFL was in 2000 when he made $5M. Despite Sharpe's Hall of Famer career, both his sixth-round draft pick status and inflation must be taken into account.

Elsewhere, Sharpe defended himself against criticism stemming from his now-viral interview with Williams. "I never said I was a journalist. I am not an interviewer. What I always say at the start of my show is that the person who is coming on the show is coming over for a conversation and a drink. I'm a conversationalist," Sharpe explained to his Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson. Furthermore, Sharpe noted that his show gets the big-name guests that it does because Sharpe offers a "safe space" for them to come and talk.

Donnell Rawlings Joins Shannon Sharpe Trend But Ultimately Defends Hall Of Famer

Meanwhile, Donnell Rawlings has become the latest figure to join the Shannon Sharpe mockery train. The comedian delivered a perfect impression of Sharpe's voice, as well as copying his now viral awkward walk, while speaking with TMZ. However, Rawlings ultimately spoke in defense of the Hall of Fame tight end. Rawlings noted that while it was funny, Sharpe likely still feels the effects of his long playing career in the NFL. Sharpe played for 13 years and appeared in over 200 games while recording nearly 11,000 receiving yards.

Sharpe has become a viral figure after awkwardly exiting an SUV earlier this week during a promotion for his cognac brand. Additional mockery came from Sharpe's tight-fitting green outfit and bright orange satchel bag. As mentioned, the "Shannon Sharpe Walk" became a viral trend on TikTok especially. How do you feel about the trend? Let us know in the comments.

