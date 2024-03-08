Shannon Sharpe Claims Katt Williams Interview Made Him More Money Than Any Year Of His NFL Career

Sharpe's per-year earnings in the NFL maxed otu at $5M.

BYBen Mock
2024 NBA All-Star - Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Shannon Sharpe has claimed that he made more money from his Katt Williams interview than any single year of his NFL career. The Club Shay Shay interview made at least $113,000 from YouTube AdSense and that's before adding in additional exposure, sponsorships, and onward revenue. The most that Sharpe made in a single season in the NFL was in 2000 when he made $5M. Despite Sharpe's Hall of Famer career, both his sixth-round draft pick status and inflation must be taken into account.

Elsewhere, Sharpe defended himself against criticism stemming from his now-viral interview with Williams. "I never said I was a journalist. I am not an interviewer. What I always say at the start of my show is that the person who is coming on the show is coming over for a conversation and a drink. I'm a conversationalist," Sharpe explained to his Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson. Furthermore, Sharpe noted that his show gets the big-name guests that it does because Sharpe offers a "safe space" for them to come and talk.

Read More: Saweetie Refuses To "Spin The Block" About Quavo With Shannon Sharpe

Donnell Rawlings Joins Shannon Sharpe Trend But Ultimately Defends Hall Of Famer

Meanwhile, Donnell Rawlings has become the latest figure to join the Shannon Sharpe mockery train. The comedian delivered a perfect impression of Sharpe's voice, as well as copying his now viral awkward walk, while speaking with TMZ. However, Rawlings ultimately spoke in defense of the Hall of Fame tight end. Rawlings noted that while it was funny, Sharpe likely still feels the effects of his long playing career in the NFL. Sharpe played for 13 years and appeared in over 200 games while recording nearly 11,000 receiving yards.

Sharpe has become a viral figure after awkwardly exiting an SUV earlier this week during a promotion for his cognac brand. Additional mockery came from Sharpe's tight-fitting green outfit and bright orange satchel bag. As mentioned, the "Shannon Sharpe Walk" became a viral trend on TikTok especially. How do you feel about the trend? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Flexes Shredded Physique From The 80s, Says He's "Always Been Poppin"

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Mock
Benjamin Mock (they/them) is a sports and culture writer working out of Philadelphia. Previously writing for the likes of Fixture, Dexerto, Fragster, and Jaxon, Ben has dedicated themselves to engaging and accessible articles about sports, esports, and internet culture. With a love for the weirder stories, you never quite know what to expect from their work.
recommended content
SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII – Feb 7SportsShannon Sharpe Unbothered By Becoming Viral Meme
5th Daytime Beauty Awards Honoring Science Behind Beauty, Health And WellnessSportsDonnell Rawlings Joins Shannon Sharpe Trend But Ultimately Defends Hall Of Famer
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII - Feb. 9SportsShannon Sharpe Deflects Criticism Of Katt Williams Interview: "I Never Said I Was A Journalist"
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSportsShannon Sharpe Shades Skip Bayless And "Undisputed" While Celebrating His Recent Accomplishments