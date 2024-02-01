Usher Opens Up On Beyonce Nanny Claim

Back in August of last year, Usher made a statement in an interview that surprised many fans. He claimed that he knew Beyonce when she was young before Destiny's Child ever became a reality. “Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 years old, 11 years old. She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls.” Though he didn't elaborate on the story at the time it clearly stuck in fan's heads.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast earlier this week, Usher shared the full story. “Daryl Simmons, he had a group by the name of The Dolls, and they came to Atlanta for the first time. This is before Destiny’s Child became Destiny’s Child. I think I looked over them while they [were] doing something in the house; I had to watch over ’cause I was like the, you know, the authority ’cause I guess I was the teenager at the time,” he explains in the interview. Check out the full interview where the R&B legend discussing his experiences with a young Beyonce below.

Usher's Full Beyonce Nanny Story

Fans of Usher have quite a bit to look forward to next week. First, the legendary pop and R&B singer will be releasing his new album Coming Home on February 9th. It's his first project since 2018's A and his first studio album since 2016's Hard II Love. Earlier this week he unveiled the tracklist for the album which sports some impressive contributions from artists like Latto, The-Dream, and Burna Boy.

Just a few days after that he'll take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime show. Almost nothing is known about exactly what he's planning for his performance but he's made it known that he's aiming for perfection. What do you think of Usher's full story about a time he had to look after young Beyonce? Let us know in the comment section below.

