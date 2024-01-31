Usher Shares Tracklist And Features From His New Album

Usher is set to perform at one of the biggest stages in all of music in less than two weeks. He's the newest superstar to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show and fans are pretty excited for what he has to deliver. Between his decades of smash hits, numerous potential collaborators, and beloved Las Vegas residency there's so much potential for his upcoming performance but that isn't even the only reason fans have to be excited.

Usher is also gearing up to release a brand new album the weekend of his performance. It will be his first new solo album since 2016's Hard II Love and his first new project overall since 2018's A. The album is called Coming Home and will drop just a few days in advance of the Super Bowl. It's already off to a pretty strong start with songs like "Good Good." The single has been a stable hit for months now and features contributions from 21 Savage and Summer Walker. Earlier today, Usher unveiled the full tracklist for his new album and it's stacked with high-profile featured. Check out the full announcement below.

Read More: What Is Usher's Best-Selling Album?

Usher's Stacked "Coming Home" Tracklist

The full tracklist features plenty of intrigue and numerous big features. Across the first few tracks Latto, The-Dream, Burna Boy, and H.E.R, will all make appearances in addition to Walker and Savage. The album will conclude with Usher's remix of K-pop star ad BTS member Jung Kook's song "Standing Next To You" which first dropped last month.

What do you think of the tracklist for Usher's new album Coming Home? Which feature are you most excited about hearing? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Latto Will Appear On Usher's Upcoming New Album

Tracklist:

1. Coming Home feat. Burna Boy

2. Good Good feat. Summer Walker & 21 Savage

3. A-Town Girl feat. Latto

4. Cold Blooded feat. The-Dream

5. Kissing Strangers

6. Keep On Dancin’

7. Risk It All feat. H.E.R.

8. Bop

9. Stone Kold Freak

10. Ruined feat. Pheelz

11. BIG

12. On The Side

13. I Am The Party

14. I Love U

15. Please U

16. Luckiest Man

17. Margiela

18. Room in a Room

19. One of Them Ones

20. Standing Next To You (Remix) feat. Jung Kook