Latto Will Appear On Usher's Upcoming New Album

Just as sports fans are gearing up to see the two best NFL teams play in the Super Bowl next month. But music fans are arguably just excited. The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the biggest stages any music artist can get and this year R&B legend Usher is due to take the stage. He's already been dropping teasers for his upcoming performance. The "Yeah!" singer is promising big things after claiming in a recent interview that he wants it to be perfect.

But the performance isn't the only reason for Usher fans to be excited. He's also releasing his highly-anticipated 9th studio album the same night. His last official solo album Hard II Love dropped back in 2016. He followed it up with A a collaborative project with Zaytoven two years later. The project is already off to a strong start with "Good Good" featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker. The single has been Usher's biggest hit in years and is still hovering on the Hot 100 months after its release. The singer recently took to social media to announce yet another artist who will be appearing on his new album. Check out who it is below.

Latto And Usher Collab Coming Soon

Latto has a pretty busy 2023 highlighted by her song "Put It On Da Floor." The song got off to a decent start out of the gate but because a huge hit once Cardi B joined in for a collaboration. Together they delivered "Put It On Da Floor Again" which shot up to the top 20 of the Hot 100. The song stuck around for much of the year as well landing in the Year End Hot 100.

She also made an appearance on one of the biggest hit pop songs of the year. Latto lent a guest verse to K-pop star Jung Kook's single "Seven." The track debuted at number one on the Hot 100 which made her the first rapper to appear on the top spot in 2023. What do you think of Latto appearing on the upcoming new Usher album? Let us know in the comment section below.

