Katt Williams Responds To Nicki Minaj's Tour Invite

One of the biggest tours of 2024 just got underway. Nicki Minaj has only played two shows in her Pink Friday 2 tour but it's already making nightly news. But she obviously isn't the only one on tour right now. Comedian Katt Williams is also making his way around the country on The Dark Matter Tour. A few weeks ago during an Instagram live, Nicki invited Williams to join her on the Pink Friday 2 Tour as an opening act. During a recent stand-up set, Williams finally responded to the invite.

While performing in Charlotte, Katt Williams brought up Nicki's offer, though he didn't linger on it for long. "Nicki Minaj said she wanted me on her tour and she told so many people a million people hit my phone at the same time. It scared me and Jesus. He shut all of AT&T down so my phone could cool off on the charger," he remarked. While the joke didn't necessarily directly address his feelings on the invitation, it's yet another example of the amount of interest Nicki can create among her fans with just a few words. Check out a clip of Williams' response below.

Katt Williams Jokes About Nicki Minaj Tour Invite

Earlier this year, Katt Williams caused quite a stir with his appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. On the show he was given a platform to make seemingly whatever claims he wanted and he certainly made the most of the opportunity. Williams called out numerous figures in music, comedy, and Hollywood which were met with a variety of responses. The bizarre interview even ended up on Saturday Night Live where the cast parodied his increasingly unbelievable claims.

Williams almost teamed up with another musician a few years ago. In a recent interview Solange revealed she nearly worked with the comedian on her album A Seat At The Table. What do you think of Katt Williams response to Nicki Minaj inviting him onto the Pink Friday 2 Tour? Do you think he should have accepted her invitation? Let us know in the comment section below.

