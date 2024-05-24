Nicki Minaj Announces A Second North American Leg Of The "Pink Friday 2" Tour

BYLavender Alexandria464 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 17: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

She's adding even more shows to the already massive tour.

Once of the biggest tours of 2024 so far has been Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 world tour. It kicked off back in November with a North American run. The shows made nightly news for the various guests she had on stage with her. Rather than opting for a roster of opening acts she instead chose to have different star guests on in nearly every single city. Now the tour has taken off on a European leg which is racking up sold out shows of its own. She's sold out more than 30 consecutive arena shows. She's also continually added more shows in more cities to her impressive run.

Now she's made one of the most significant additions yet. Earlier today Nicki announced that there will be an entire second North American leg of the tour starting later this year when she returns from overseas. It's a pretty exciting prospect for Nicki fans that weren't able to catch her the first time around. How many extra shows she will perform as well as the dates and locations of the shows haven't been announced yet. Fans can sign up for pre-sale right now and Minaj promises that the tickets themselves will go on sale at some point in the next few days. Check out the announcement she shared below.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Dismisses "Bully" Backlash

Nicki Minaj Extends Her "Pink Friday 2" Tour

The European leg of the "Pink Friday 2" tour kicked off earlier this week. It got started in Amsterdam with yet another sold out show. Minaj will return to the Netherlands next month after a stint in the UK before bouncing all the way across Europe. That leg of the tour will conclude in Belgium in mid-July. Earlier this month Nicki took a break from touring to appear at this year's MET Gala. She wore a dress that leaned into the events garden theme.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj extended her already massive "Pink Friday 2" tour with even more North American dates? Do you plan on seeing her again or for the first time at any of the newly announced dates? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2017 Harper's Bazaar IconsMusicNicki Minaj Breaks Yet Another Record With Her "Pink Friday 2" World Tour Sales1010
Nicki Minaj Celebrates New Year's Eve At E11EVEN MiamiMusicNicki Minaj Expands Her Pink Friday World Tour With New Dates2.7K
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicNicki Minaj Celebrates Her Highest Selling Tour Yet1.9K
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicNicki Minaj Joined By 2 Chainz & Waka Flocka Flame During Pink Friday 2 Atlanta Show1447