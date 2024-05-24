Nicki Minaj Announces A Second North American Leg Of The "Pink Friday 2" Tour

Once of the biggest tours of 2024 so far has been Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 world tour. It kicked off back in November with a North American run. The shows made nightly news for the various guests she had on stage with her. Rather than opting for a roster of opening acts she instead chose to have different star guests on in nearly every single city. Now the tour has taken off on a European leg which is racking up sold out shows of its own. She's sold out more than 30 consecutive arena shows. She's also continually added more shows in more cities to her impressive run.

Now she's made one of the most significant additions yet. Earlier today Nicki announced that there will be an entire second North American leg of the tour starting later this year when she returns from overseas. It's a pretty exciting prospect for Nicki fans that weren't able to catch her the first time around. How many extra shows she will perform as well as the dates and locations of the shows haven't been announced yet. Fans can sign up for pre-sale right now and Minaj promises that the tickets themselves will go on sale at some point in the next few days. Check out the announcement she shared below.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Dismisses "Bully" Backlash

Nicki Minaj Extends Her "Pink Friday 2" Tour

The European leg of the "Pink Friday 2" tour kicked off earlier this week. It got started in Amsterdam with yet another sold out show. Minaj will return to the Netherlands next month after a stint in the UK before bouncing all the way across Europe. That leg of the tour will conclude in Belgium in mid-July. Earlier this month Nicki took a break from touring to appear at this year's MET Gala. She wore a dress that leaned into the events garden theme.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj extended her already massive "Pink Friday 2" tour with even more North American dates? Do you plan on seeing her again or for the first time at any of the newly announced dates? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]