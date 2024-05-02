Nicki Minaj Brings Out Kai Cenat And Cyndi Lauper At Star-Studded Tour Stop

One of the most highly-anticipated tours of 2024 is carrying on. Nicki Minaj has already made near nightly news for her Pink Friday 2 tour. She took off earlier this year in support of her new album of the same name, which was her first new project in 5 years. It arrived on the back of hits like "Super Freaky Girl" and "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" and spawned even more hits with tracks like "FTCU" and "Everybody." The tour has been a star-studded affair throughout with Nicki declining to fill her tour with a roster of openers and instead featuring a variety of special guests on a nightly basis.

That was the case once again in Brooklyn, where one of those new hits served as the base for a memorable moment. Minaj was joined by streamed Kai Cenat and a number of his friends on stage during "Everybody." The group mostly just danced around to the viral hit song and enjoyed themselves on stage throughout. That wasn't even the only guest of the night though. Nicki was also joined by pop singer Cyndi Lauper in one of the biggest surprises yet. She helped Nicki perform "Pink Friday Girls" as it features a sample of Lauper's classic hit "Girl's Just Wanna Have Fun." Check out a videos from the nights events below.

Nicki Minaj's Special Guests In Brooklyn

Nicki Minaj recently released a new remix of "FTCU." She had been teasing a new version of the song for weeks, though Sexyy Red was the only artists presumed to be on it. That's why fans were so stunned when she finally announced the song. She revealed that it would also feature Chris Brown and Travis Scott. The remix caused the song to jump from number 80 to number 53 on the Hot 100. That came despite over 30 Taylor Swift songs making their debut on the chart this week.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj bringing out Cyndi Lauper and Kai Cenat during her recent Brooklyn show? What other surprising celebs do you think could make an appearance on her Pink Friday 2 tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

