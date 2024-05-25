Nicki Minaj Nabs Her Second Diamond Certification For "Bang Bang" With Ariana Grande & Jessie J

According to HipHopDX, Nicki Minaj is two songs away from breaking a new record. As of Thursday, May 23, the multi-cultural multi-hyphenate has not one but two diamond certifications to her name. Before receiving her newest and elusive plaque, she had gone 13 years without this level of recognition on a song. Her 2011 hip-hop/pop fusion "Super Bass" was the first in her catalog to go diamond, doing so on November 9, 2021. It made her just the second female rapper to rake in the required 10 million units. Perhaps her biggest nemesis, Cardi B, was the first to do so in March 2021 with her 2017 breakthrough hit "Bodak Yellow." Now, Nicki Minaj can add "Bang Bang" to the list.

This 2014 song belongs to singer Jessie J, but obviously, Nicki still receives the same credit. The relentlessly played pop/rap blend also featured Ariana Grande. You could not avoid this record no matter how hard you tried. Sporting events, clubs, restaurants, stores, the radio, it was everywhere. Well, all that marketing helped Nicki and everyone else involved achieve an incredible feat.

Nicki Minaj Is Now One Diamond Hit Behind Cardi B

As we mentioned, Cardi B still is in the lead for most diamond songs by a female MC. Her other two include "Girls Like You," her collab with Maroon 5, and "I Like It," featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. So, Nicki still has some work to do. But still, a huge congratulations to her, Jessie, and Ariana for this rare feat!

What are your thoughts on "Bang Bang" by Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and Jessie J going diamond? Does this further cement her as the greatest female rapper of all time? Is this the better diamond track over "Super Bass", why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding the Nicki Minaj. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

