Nicki Minaj Released From Police Custody In Amsterdam

Nicki Minaj Sighting In London
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Nicki Minaj is seen outside KoKo in Camden on July 11, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ki Price/WireImage)

Police took Nicki Minaj into custody in Amsterdam earlier in the day.

Nicki Minaj has reportedly been released from police custody following her viral arrest in Amsterdam on Saturday morning. The Pink Friday 2 rapper recorded the incident on Instagram Live, showing an official attempt to bring her into custody for “carrying drugs,” despite her claiming not to be holding any. In turn, she demanded to speak with a lawyer before going any further.

In another Instagram post, she theorized that her ongoing tour is being “sabotaged.” “They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show,” she wrote. “They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.” She will reportedly have to pay “a fine” for the incident.

Nicki Minaj Attends 2024 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Minaj was attempting to fly to the United Kingdom as she was slated to perform at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on Saturday night as part of her Pink Friday 2 Tour. In more posts on X (formerly Twitter), Minaj added further context. “Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls,” she wrote. “Keep in mind they took my bags without consent... My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down.” She's since postponed the show in Manchester.

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam

Check out Minaj's Instagram post about the situation above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

