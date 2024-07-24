MF DOOM Album Briefly Removed From Spotify

Fans were concerned.

MF DOOM fans were shocked to find that one of the rapper's most acclaimed albums was no longer on Spotify. MM... FOOD, released in 2004, was pulled from the popular music streaming service on the evening of July 23. It returned soon after, but not before fans started mourning their perceived loss. Of course, some fans took it as an opportunity to flex their preferred streaming service as the "superior" one.

Like much of underground hip-hop from the early 2000s, MF DOOM's music is littered with uncleared samples. DOOM was famous for using movie samples, especially from old superhero shows. He also used obscure jazz, soul, and whatever else he could find in his production process. Many artists from DOOM's era did not get popular enough for anyone to come after them for not getting their samples cleared. DOOM's popularity has grown over the years, and in death, he is the most popular he's ever been. Which is why other fans thought that MM... FOOD's removal had to do with the lack of cleared samples. It was more likely a bug, which is why it returned so quickly.

Long considered one of the greatest rappers of all time, MF DOOM passed away on Halloween 2020. DOOM's wife announced the news on New Year's Eve of that year, much to the shock of fans. Since then, fans have been keeping his legacy alive by listening to his music. He has nearly eight million monthly listeners on Spotify, at the time of this writing.