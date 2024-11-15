MF Doom's Estate Shares Remixes & Interview Soundbites On 20th Anniversary Edition Of "MM..Food"

A rap icon like no other is being celebrated today with a special rerelease of a beloved project. The estate of English born rapper and producer MF DOOM is celebrating and remembering MM..FOOD with a 20th Anniversary Edition out everywhere now. The 2004 album tends to get overlooked a bit by the release of Madvillainy that same year. However, make no mistake, MM..FOOD is a halo release within his decorated discography.
MF DOOM's team certainly is doing this project right with this special edition with some exclusive remixes and rare soundbites. The latter were taken from the same interview, with him answering questions about his standing in rap, the process of making music, and more. Then, there's the remixes, and they feature production chops from the likes of frequent collaborators Madlib and Ant, as well as Jake One. "One Beer" and "H*e Cakes" are the tracks receiving such treatment. However, the music isn't the only thing that DOOM's estate is offering with this drop. There are multiple variants of the anniversary pressing on vinyl on gasdrawls.com.
MM..Food (20th Anniversary Edition) - MF Doom
MM..FOOD (20th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
Disc 1
- Beef Rapp
- H*e Cakes
- Potholderz with Count Bass D
- One Beer
- Deep Fried Frenz
- Poo-Putt Platter
- Fillet-O-Rapper
- Gumbo
- Fig Leaf Bi-Carbonate
- Kon Karne
- Guinnessez with Stahhr, 4ize
- Kon Queso
- Rapp Snitch Knishes with Mr. Fantastik
- Vomitspit
- Kookies
2
- One Beer - Madlib Remix
- H*e Cakes - Ant Remix
- H*e Cakes - Jake One Remix
- H*e Cakes - Beatboxapella
3
- The Evolution From Zev Love X to MF DOOM
- Being Embraced by a Diverse Fanbase
- Conquering Writer's Block
- Doing Production vs. Working with Producers
- The Making of MM..FOOD
- MM..FOOD Favorites
- The Future with Metalface Records, Gas Drawls, & Rhymesayers