Summer Walker Puts Spotify On Blast For Leaving Out Nicki Minaj & Others At Gold Standard Exhibition

A lot of fans are upset but there is two ways to look at this decision.

There are a whole host of legendary female rappers that have graced the mic over the genre's history. Each one has had a unique impact on the game. However, there may never be no one more influential than Nicki Minaj. Many credit her for the trends that exist in the current landscape, and rightfully so. It seems every female star today takes some sort of inspiration from Onika. Sometimes, the Barbz can shove in your face a little too much, but that will never truly take away from her looming presence over the latest crop of talent. These reasons are why fans, including Summer Walker, are confused and upset with Spotify over a recent omission.

According to AllHipHop, the streaming giant put together a special exhibit called The Gold Standard Exhibition in New York City. It features tons of stunning portraits of all of the "ladies setting the bar for hip-hop". Present faces such as Latto, Flo Milli, Sexyy Red, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and more were featured. However, Summer Walker was quick to point out the exclusion of Nicki Minaj, Lil' Kim, and Missy Elliott in the comments.

Summer Walker Has Army Of Supporters Over Spotify Backlash

"I don’t even listen to hella Nicki cause I’m a r&b lover. But where is the Queen.. or Lil Kim at least or Missy Elliott… this mad disrespectful. This why I make my music n go home the industry weird", Walker said. Fans were equally thrown off, too. "Kim, Nicki, Foxy, Lauryn, Eve, Trina, Missy, Da Brat, Left Eye, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shonte, Queen Latifah, YoYo. I’m sure I’m missing more but the disrespect", another adds. This is certainly alarming, but it could be only one way to view it. There's a chance that Spotify made this for the new generation looking to take over and carry the torch of the Nickis, Kims, Hills, and etc. It seems that was the case, but if not, then this is certainly a massive misstep.