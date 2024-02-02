Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Diss Falls Even Further Down The Spotify Charts In Day 4

There's more bad numbers rolling in for Nicki Minaj's diss track "Big Foot." She released the song earlier this week as a response to Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" which dropped over the weekend. While Megan's song doesn't mention Nicki by name, fans were able to read between the lines and so was she. Her response "Big Foot" does mention Megan by name repeatedly. Despite that, the song was widely rejected by almost everyone. Fans criticized it for having no real punchlines or clever disses and for using some straight-up lies.

Unsurprisingly, the song has suffered commercially as a result of the backlash against it. While it soared to a high debut on the US Spotify charts it's been slipping every day since. After falling from #23 to #69 in its third day it took an even more substantial tumble in day 4. This week the song has fallen all the way down to #141 on the Spotify chart with just 399,118 streams. The fall down the charts looks even worse in comparison with Megan's song "Hiss." It's spent four straight days at the top of the charts and added an additional 1,867,386 streams yesterday.

in the days following "Big Foot" dropping Nicki has continued making controversial statements. One of which came in a tweet where she endorsed Ben Shapiro. The conservative pundit recently made his rap debut on a new Tom MacDonald song "FACTS." Unsurprisingly, her cosigning of Shapiro and the new song didn't sit right with her fans.

She made an even worse comment during a twitter spaces with Joe Budden. They were discussing Megan Thee Stallion's shooting incident with Tory Lanez in 2020. Minaj compared the entire saga to Megan wanting to have her "Rihanna moment" which sparked massive backlash online. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's Megan Thee Stallion diss track "Big Foot" taking yet another big stumble down the Spotify charts in day 4? Let us know in the comment section below.

